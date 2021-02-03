Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVVIY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $9.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

