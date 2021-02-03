Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LESL. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Leslie’s stock opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 52 week low of $19.15 and a 52 week high of $32.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 69.93.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $381.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,412,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,286,000.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

