Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

LL opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 921,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 64,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 71.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 179,520 shares during the period. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 57.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 287,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 104,616 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 191,844 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $2,429,000. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

