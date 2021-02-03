Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

