VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Trading Up 16.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE)’s share price was up 16.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 17,149,609 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,994,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Specifically, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.88.

The company has a market cap of $441.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. On average, analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

