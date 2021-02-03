PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Trading Down 8.7% Following Insider Selling

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)’s stock price was down 8.7% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $34.87. Approximately 1,468,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,415,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Specifically, Director Ronald J. Korn sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $3,708,300. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $706.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 111.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 508,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,088,000 after acquiring an additional 268,613 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its stake in PetMed Express by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 230,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in PetMed Express by 43.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 360,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 109,542 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express in the first quarter worth about $2,475,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 38.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.