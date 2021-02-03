Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Trading 12.5% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $14.86. 734,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 273,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.21.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

NMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.56.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 37.17% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $64.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.14% of Navios Maritime Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

