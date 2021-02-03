Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Horizon Bancorp traded as high as $16.87 and last traded at $16.80. 141,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 122,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Horizon Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, Director Michele M. Magnuson sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $82,897.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,682,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,311,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 93,049 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $6,104,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 151,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $742.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

