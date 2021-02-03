Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Up 9% on Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) shares shot up 9% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Lightspeed POS traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.74. 552,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 456,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LSPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.71.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

