ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 3rd (NASDAQ:ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ARYA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, February 3rd. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III had issued 13,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 7th. The total size of the offering was $130,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ:ARYA opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,816,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

