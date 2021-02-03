The Clorox (CLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect The Clorox to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.90. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX opened at $204.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $239.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total value of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,958 shares of company stock valued at $98,873,269 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

