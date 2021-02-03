ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $640.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. ServiceNow traded as high as $574.26 and last traded at $573.69, with a volume of 12143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $558.56.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,947,628.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 212,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,012,000 after purchasing an additional 92,554 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $537.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

