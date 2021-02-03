NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $168.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 75823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.53.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.
In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -334.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.
About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
