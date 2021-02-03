NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $142.00 to $168.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $182.72 and last traded at $176.91, with a volume of 75823 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $171.53.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.04.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $444,347.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,085.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,128 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,012 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,584,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $197,761,000 after buying an additional 127,797 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 996,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 53,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 925,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,552,000 after buying an additional 214,948 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of -334.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.