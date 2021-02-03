Ball (BLL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ball (NYSE:BLL) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Ball to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ball to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. Ball has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $102.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 94,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $8,905,790.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

