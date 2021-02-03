AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARHUF opened at $18.75 on Monday.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats in Sweden and internationally. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including cocoa butter alternatives; specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

