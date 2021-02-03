Matt Hotson Purchases 73 Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) insider Matt Hotson bought 73 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £149.65 ($195.52).

Matt Hotson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Matt Hotson purchased 72 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £149.04 ($194.72).

On Monday, November 30th, Matt Hotson purchased 86 shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.63).

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £390.23 million and a P/E ratio of -4.02. Arrow Global Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a one year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.09.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) in a report on Monday.

About Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

