Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £98,000 ($128,037.63).

Shares of SUPP stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £308.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 18.89 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.25.

Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile

As a global asset and wealth manager, Schroders delivers a broad range of investments designed to meet the diverse needs of institutions, intermediaries and high net worth individuals. For over 200 years we have built principled partnerships with our clients, putting them at the centre of everything we do.

