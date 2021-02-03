Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) Insider Jane Tufnell Sells 280,000 Shares

Schroder UK Public Private Trust (LON:SUPP) insider Jane Tufnell sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46), for a total value of £98,000 ($128,037.63).
Shares of SUPP stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £308.94 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. Schroder UK Public Private Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 18.89 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 39.95 ($0.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.25.
Schroder UK Public Private Trust Company Profile
