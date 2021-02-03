Kubient, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on February 8th

Kubient’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 8th. Kubient had issued 2,500,000 shares in its IPO on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kubient in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Kubient alerts:

Shares of KBNT opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93. Kubient has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.30.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kubient stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Kubient at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Kubient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.