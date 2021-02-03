Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$68.50

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.35.

Shares of TSE:SLF opened at C$61.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.72 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.30. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.8949085 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.61, for a total value of C$1,619,186.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,957,167.67.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

