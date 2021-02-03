Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FCN traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 418,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,818. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.41. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.