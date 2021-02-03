Zacks: Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.12. FTI Consulting posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $6.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FTI Consulting.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth approximately $8,217,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.
