1irstcoin (FST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $74,324.00

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $31.81 million and approximately $74,324.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00089898 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.30 or 0.00312355 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00024904 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.