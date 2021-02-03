LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $3,933.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 13% against the US dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.78 million and $3,933.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip (CRYPTO:LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

