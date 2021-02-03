Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will announce $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.32. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after buying an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. The company had a trading volume of 292,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

