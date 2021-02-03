EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) (CVE:ENW) were up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.38 and last traded at C$1.36. Approximately 54,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 101,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

ENW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on EnWave Co. (ENW.V) from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James set a C$1.60 price objective on shares of EnWave Co. (ENW.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$151.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

