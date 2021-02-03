FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of FW Thorpe Plc (TFW.L) (LON:TFW) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 335 ($4.38) and last traded at GBX 328 ($4.29). 5,349 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 11,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325 ($4.25).

The stock has a market cap of £382.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 333.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 313.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, insider Craig Muncaster sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 329 ($4.30), for a total value of £21,385 ($27,939.64).

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

