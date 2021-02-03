London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) Trading Down 11.1%

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) shares were down 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). Approximately 19,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 55,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.13.

About London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS)

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

