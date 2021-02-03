Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) Trading Up 5%

Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z) rose 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €57.00 ($67.06) and last traded at €54.80 ($64.47). Approximately 49,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 371% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €52.20 ($61.41).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €39.61 and its 200-day moving average is €29.78. The company has a market capitalization of $424.38 million and a P/E ratio of 101.11.

About Manz AG (M5Z.F) (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG manufactures and sells high-tech equipment in Germany and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides production solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

