Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 14.4%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U) shares traded up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.15. 56,965 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average session volume of 9,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Invesque from C$2.45 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$119.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

