Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Shares Up 7.7%

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) shares shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63. 167,718 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 72,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock has a market cap of $48.90 million, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF)

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of active ingredients in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, The Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and The Cosmeceutical Industry. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

