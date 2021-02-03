Global Gold (OTCMKTS:GBGD) Trading Up 99.3%

Shares of Global Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GBGD) rose 99.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14.

Global Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGD)

Global Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold, silver, and other minerals in Armenia and Chile. The company holds interest in the Tukhmanuk property located in the North Central Armenian Belt; the Marjan property located in southwestern Armenia; and the Getik property located in northeastern Armenia.

