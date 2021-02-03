Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.99. 286,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,519. The stock has a market cap of $345.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 101,902 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth $574,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment provides muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

