International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 83,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.60. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 248,472 shares of company stock worth $3,612,452 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 887.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

