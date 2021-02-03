Zacks Investment Research Upgrades HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Buy

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $142.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hoya Corporation is a specialty manufacturer of optical glass. The Company’s business activities include information technology, eye care, medical, and imaging systems. Its information technologies products include mask blanks and photomasks for semiconductor and LCD, glass memory disks, optical lenses, laser equipment and glass for electronic materials. Its eye care segment includes eyeglass lenses, contact lenses and intraocular lenses while the medical segment includes endoscopic imaging devices and hydroxyapatite. The Company’s imaging system offers digital cameras and CCTV lenses. It also offers system architecture, crystal products, surveying instruments. Hoya Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HOCPY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,581. HOYA has a 52 week low of $70.36 and a 52 week high of $141.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.77.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. HOYA had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that HOYA will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

