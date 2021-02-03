Crypterium Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.40 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CURRENCY:CRPT) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, Crypterium has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypterium token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000693 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $21.40 million and $1.18 million worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Crypterium Token Profile

Crypterium is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Crypterium’s total supply is 99,427,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,430,267 tokens. Crypterium’s official website is crypterium.com . Crypterium’s official message board is medium.com/crypterium . The Reddit community for Crypterium is /r/crypterium_com . Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypterium Token Trading

Crypterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

