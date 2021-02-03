Blockport (BPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $31,678.00

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0386 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockport has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Blockport has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $31,678.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockport alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00065532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00835654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.91 or 0.04626819 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00035139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

About Blockport

Blockport (CRYPTO:BPT) is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blockport is getbux.com/bux-crypto . Blockport’s official message board is getbux.com/blog . Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.