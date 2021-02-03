Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Achieves $16,968.62

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 47.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Klimatas has a market cap of $16,968.62 and $315.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 208.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

