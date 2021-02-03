GravityCoin Hits One Day Volume of $480.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One GravityCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market cap of $89,923.53 and approximately $480.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00138481 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00065783 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00245291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00061950 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00036340 BTC.

GravityCoin Token Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,167,830 tokens. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Token Trading

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.