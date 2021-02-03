Fundamenta (FMTA) Trading 38.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $155,353.03 and $729,066.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fundamenta token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00137973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00244243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00061775 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00036324 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FMTAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.