NoLimitCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.35 Million (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. NoLimitCoin has a total market cap of $3.35 million and approximately $7,524.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 89.9% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NLC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 622,024,094 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

