Merculet One Day Volume Reaches $317,671.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 18.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $2.30 million and approximately $317,671.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Merculet has traded up 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Merculet

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

