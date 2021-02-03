CyberVein Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.13 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. CyberVein has a total market cap of $94.26 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberVein token can now be bought for about $0.0889 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CyberVein has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CyberVein Token Profile

CyberVein is a token. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. The official website for CyberVein is www.cybervein.org . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

