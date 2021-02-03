Blockmason Credit Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $765,113.00 (BCPT)

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 66.6% against the dollar. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $765,113.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.39 or 0.00831209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00046796 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.81 or 0.04698990 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official message board for Blockmason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

