Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.59-0.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-255 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.00 million.Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.35-2.42 EPS.

MRCY traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.99. 783,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.41. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.54, for a total value of $89,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,046,080.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock worth $972,541 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

