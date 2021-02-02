Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Saracen Mineral stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616. Saracen Mineral has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $4.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

About Saracen Mineral

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

