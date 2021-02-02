Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gogo is the leading provider of in-flight connectivity and wireless entertainment solutions for the global aviation industry. They currently provide services on approximately 9,600 aircraft, which represents more than 20% of the world’s total commercial and business jet aircraft. Gogo has partnerships with 14 commercial airlines and is installed on more than 2,500 commercial aircraft. Nearly 7,000 business aircraft are also flying with its solutions, including the world’s largest fractional ownership fleets. Gogo also is a factory option at every major business aircraft manufacturer. Gogo is headquartered in Chicago, IL, with additional facilities in Broomfield, CO, and various locations overseas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GOGO. William Blair downgraded shares of Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,680,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,119. Gogo has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Wade sold 9,982 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $103,912.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,426.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth $6,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gogo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Gogo by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 61,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Gogo in the third quarter worth $2,079,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

