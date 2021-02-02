Short Interest in India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Drops By 32.7%

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the December 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 828,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Get India Globalization Capital alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in India Globalization Capital stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of India Globalization Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

IGC stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,827,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,504. India Globalization Capital has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 3.89.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.67% and a negative net margin of 632.80%.

India Globalization Capital Company Profile

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Business, and Life Sciences. It buys and sells infrastructure commodities, such as steel, wooden doors, marble, and tiles; rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader, transit mixers and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for India Globalization Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Globalization Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.