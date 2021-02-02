Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 757,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at about $379,000. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.