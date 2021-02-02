SAFE DEAL Tops 24-Hour Volume of $156,127.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.83 or 0.00016119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $156,127.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

SAFE DEAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

