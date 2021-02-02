NFX Coin Reaches Market Cap of $360,887.41 (NFXC)

NFX Coin (CURRENCY:NFXC) traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. NFX Coin has a market capitalization of $360,887.41 and $206.00 worth of NFX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFX Coin has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One NFX Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00141165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00065895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00248259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036810 BTC.

NFX Coin Token Profile

NFX Coin’s total supply is 148,512,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,812,570 tokens. The official website for NFX Coin is nfxcoin.io

