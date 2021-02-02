bitCNY Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $92.10 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00141165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00065895 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00248259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00062801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00036810 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

